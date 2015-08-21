EEO Report

Capital Broadcasting, SLC, Utah

Capital Broadcasting is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

June 1, 2015– May 31, 2016

The data reported below provides recruitment information for all full-time hires made during the reporting period, along with the recruitment initiatives this station employment unit conducted during this period.

Brigham Young University Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah 84602

Department of Workforce Services DWS – Ogden Center

[Ogden] 480 27th Street, Ogden, Utah 84401

[Salt Lake City] CENTRALIZED IMAGING UNIT (CIU)

P.O. Box 143245, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-3245

IN HOUSE kloradio.com, kbzn.com, sunny103fm.com

257 E. 200 South, #400, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111

KSL.COM P.O. Box 1160, Salt Lake City Utah 84110-1160

NAACP P. O. Box 25414, Salt Lake City, Utah 84125

Ogden Standard Examiner 332 Standard Way, Ogden, Utah 84412

Salt Lake Community College 4600 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah 84123

University of Utah 201 Presidents Circle, Salt Lake City, Utah 84112

Utah Valley University 800 West University Prkwy, Orem, Utah 84058

Weber State University 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden, Utah 84408

Westminster College 1840 S. 1300 E. Sat Lake City, UT 84105

Word of Mouth/Drop-Ins/Employee Referrals

ON-AIR 2 2

SALES 2 1

ALL OTHERS 0 0

All positions filled through Word of Mouth/Employee referrals [3].

We received numerous Resumes’ through KSL.com, Westminster College Job Site and University of Utah Job Site. One Sales Position remains unfilled.

Both on-air positions filled were female.

The sales position filled was a male.

Utah Broadcasters Association Job Fair March 2016

Group taking tours interested in Radio Broadcasting: There were none in 2016