EEO Report

August 21, 2015 Uncategorized

Capital Broadcasting, SLC, Utah

KLO, KBZN, KSQN

EEO PUBLIC FILE REPORT

Capital Broadcasting is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

June 1, 2015– May 31, 2016

The data reported below provides recruitment information for all full-time hires made during the reporting period, along with the recruitment initiatives this station employment unit conducted during this period.

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY REPORT 2015

MASTER RECRUITMENT SOURCES

 ONGOING SOURCES                                            MAILING ADDRESS

Brigham Young University                                    Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah 84602

Department of Workforce Services                     DWS – Ogden Center

[Ogden]                                                          480 27th Street, Ogden, Utah 84401

[Salt Lake City]                                             CENTRALIZED IMAGING UNIT (CIU)

P.O. Box 143245, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-3245

IN HOUSE                                                              kloradio.com, kbzn.com, sunny103fm.com

257 E. 200 South, #400, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111

KSL.COM                                                               P.O. Box 1160, Salt Lake City Utah  84110-1160

NAACP                                                                    P. O. Box 25414, Salt Lake City, Utah 84125

Ogden Standard Examiner                                 332 Standard Way, Ogden, Utah 84412

Salt Lake Community College                            4600 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah  84123

University of Utah                                                  201 Presidents Circle, Salt Lake City, Utah  84112

Utah Valley University                                           800 West University Prkwy, Orem, Utah 84058

Weber State University                                          3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden, Utah  84408

Westminster College                                               1840 S. 1300 E. Sat Lake City, UT 84105

Word of Mouth/Drop-Ins/Employee Referrals

2015 VACANCY LIST

DEPARTMENT                                                       VACANCIES                        FILLED

ON-AIR                                                                                 2                                                  2

SALES                                                                                   2                                                  1

ALL OTHERS                                                                      0                                                  0

 

All positions filled through Word of Mouth/Employee referrals [3].

We received numerous Resumes’ through KSL.com, Westminster College Job Site and University of Utah Job Site.  One Sales Position remains unfilled.

Both on-air positions filled were female.

The sales position filled was a male.

RECRUITMENT INITIATIVES

SOURCE                                                                               PROGRAM

Utah Broadcasters Association                                         Job Fair March 2016

Group taking tours interested in Radio Broadcasting: There were none in 2016

 