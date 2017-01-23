Senior Expo 2017

Join KLO at The 2017 Senior Expo Utah, January 26-28 at the South Towne Expo Center in Sandy.
Special music and entertainment is planned. The Expo if admission-free to all guests Friday from 10 am – 9 pm and Saturday, January 27 and 28th from 10 am – 6 pm.
The Expo is divided into twelve major exhibitor categories. These are:
- Assisted & Independent Living, 55 Plus Communities
2. Community Services
3. Elder Services
4. End of Life
5. Financial Services
6. Healthcare & Insurance Services
7. Health & Nutrition
8. Home Improvements
9. Medical Services
10. Mobility Services
11. Personal Care
12. Recreation & Leisure