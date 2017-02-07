Comcast Cares

Comcast Utah works to make change happen by hosting Beyond School Walls, a workplace mentoring program with Big Brother’s Big Sisters of Utah. As part of the Beyond School Walls program, during each school year, 25 Comcast Utah employees serve as “Bigs” and mentor 25 “Littles” from Hartland Elementary School in West Jordan. The littles start the program in third grade and stay with the same big until they graduate from elementary school at the end of fifth grade. Comcast – Looking Forward. Giving back.